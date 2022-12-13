BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.18.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

