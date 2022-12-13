Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

