Summit Global Investments Has $2.44 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

