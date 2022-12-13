iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EEM stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

