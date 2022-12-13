W Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.