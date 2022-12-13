Columbia Asset Management Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

