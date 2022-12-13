Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

ORLY opened at $834.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $803.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.