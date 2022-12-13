Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,055,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Shares of HD opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

