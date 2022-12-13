BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.