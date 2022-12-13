Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.