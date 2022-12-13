Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 44,335 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1,539.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

