962 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 962 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

AMGN opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

