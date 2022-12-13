Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

