Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,746 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 856.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

