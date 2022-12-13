Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 16,480 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.