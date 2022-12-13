WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,319 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96.

