203 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 533,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.