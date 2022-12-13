203 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 533,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

