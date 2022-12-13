IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 775,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $106,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

