Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9,263.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 775,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $106,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.18.

NYSE:BA opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

