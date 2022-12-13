SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

