Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.