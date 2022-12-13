Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $1,555,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 456.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

