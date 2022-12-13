BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

