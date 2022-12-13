Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

