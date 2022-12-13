WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,731 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.