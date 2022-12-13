The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 475.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

