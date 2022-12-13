Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

FISV opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

