Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VO stock opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

