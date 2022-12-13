15,944 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

