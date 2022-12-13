Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.75. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

