National Pension Service Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,867 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Corteva worth $61,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

Corteva stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.