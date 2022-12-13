WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $410.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.80 and a 200-day moving average of $412.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

