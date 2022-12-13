Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in PayPal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.