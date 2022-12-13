Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $176,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
LOW opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
