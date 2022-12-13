Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,118 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.