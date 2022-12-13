Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $42,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.