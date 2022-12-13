Castleview Partners LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VWO opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

