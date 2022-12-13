Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

