Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 423.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $259.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average of $257.95. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

