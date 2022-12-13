Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 134,421 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.80% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $473,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,301. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

