Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,770 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

