Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average is $162.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

