Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $592.87 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 902,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $592,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $680.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

