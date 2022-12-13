M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,970 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.