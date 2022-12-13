Summit Global Investments Buys 121 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

