Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 45.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,247,000 after buying an additional 603,938 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after buying an additional 579,286 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

