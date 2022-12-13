M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,845 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.20 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

