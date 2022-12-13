Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4,592.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

EQIX stock opened at $680.37 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

