Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $471.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.40 and its 200-day moving average is $411.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $482.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

