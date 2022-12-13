Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,050 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

EQIX opened at $680.37 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.43 and a 200-day moving average of $637.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

